Everytime that Nick Kyrgios raise the bread, no matter the time of year or the topic in question. On this occasion, the Australian confesses The West Australian the reasons that have led him to travel his professional path alone, without any help from a coach, although there are several who have already knocked on his door. The one from Canberra wants to be faithful to his ways, surely motivated by episodes that he lived as a child and that ended up creating a protected character before any external comment.

“Personally, I think hiring a coach is a waste of money, I think they are being overpaid. Right now, my goal is not to be a Grand Slam champion, all i want is to walk this path my way, have fun and play. Therefore, it does not make any sense for me to hire a coach, nor do I want to waste time, nor do I want to make him lose it, ”declares the current No. 40 ATP ranking, one of the few players who always shows his opinions without filters.

Recently there was talk of the possibility that McEnroe could throw a cable into the ocean, a plan that is far from convincing the player. “It’s simple, I don’t think any coach is prepared for something like that, so I’m not going to go through there, it would end up being a nightmare. At the point in my career where I am right now, it is too far away to have a coach, I am too involved in creating my own path, I am not willing to listen to advice, honestly ”, insists once again the 25-year-old.

The other big question on the table is about the great talent the Australian has, a talent that, however, has never allowed him to get past the quarterfinals of a great tournament. “I don’t think my body can handle the seven games it takes to win a Grand Slam, especially considering the 3-4 hours spent in each round. If I could, after every game I would go for a few beersI just want to relax. I think we take sport too seriously, ”says the right-hander.

Where will this strong personality come from for Kyrgios? Without relating the facts, he himself explains some dark chapters of his childhood. “There were many people who did not give even two cents for me, they made comments that sometimes hurt me. I was just a kid, I just wanted to play, go out and compete, but there are coaches capable of telling a 14-year-old boy that he urgently needs to lose weight. “And if you don’t, you will never be good.” Those situations were difficult to handle, my intention was to show that many people were wrong. I wanted to teach them that the fat boy from Canberra was decent hitting the ball, who could be among the best in the world ”, he concludes with a certain rancor.