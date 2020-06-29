The tennis world is not knowing how to respond to an unprecedented world crisis situation like this. The institutions have had to juggle each other, the players walk between anger and uncertainty due to the designed calendar and there are many great stars who blow up their public image with irresponsible acts. Alexander Zverev He was the last to make the whole sport of racket blush, including Nick Kyrgios, after breaking his word and, instead of confining himself for 14 days after what happened on the Adria Tour, appear at a macro-party, without any preventive health measure and boasting of his leisure.

The German attended a party organized by a fashion designer, without respecting any measure and despite having announced that he was in quarantine.

Just a few minutes after the video was published, there were already many who expected a series of reactions, including that of the Australian player. The “bad boy” of the ATP circuit has become a thorough and responsible man, who pokes without blushing anyone who does not fulfill his responsibility to safeguard his health and that of others. Nick did not miss his date and he did not disappoint, prolonging the circus that tennis has become in recent months.

“I wake up and see controversial things continue to happen all over the world, but one that strikes me is seeing Sascha Zverev, again, committing irresponsibility. What level of selfishness can he achieve ?, the Australian says on Instagram.” If you have the decency to post a tweet saying you’re going to be confined for 14 days and apologizing to the public for endangering the health of others, at least have the decency to stick to it. Lock yourself up with your girlfriend for two weeks, “argued a Kyrgios who did not skimp on profanity and visible disappointment and outrage.

And it is that even if the world seems backwards, Nick is becoming a guardian of honesty, an effective scourge of the irresponsible who act without a minimum of empathy. “This world of tennis is really pissing me off, really,” he said. All of this was done by the good guy Nick while driving, letting out all his morning rage and offering headlines. No one could imagine what the global coronavirus pandemic is bringing to tennis, and it’s certainly not being a positive thing. It is unflattering to see stars like Alexander Zverev behaving in this way and having to be rebuked, quite rightly, for nothing more and nothing less than Nick Kyrgios.