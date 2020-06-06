Nick Kyrgios It is news again, and once again, not for something that deserves our applause. In a virtual chat with Elliot Loney, an American comedian with whom he has a close relationship, the Australian tennis player reviewed some moments of his career, stopping at an anecdote that will go around the world. Without actually pointing out what match it was, Kyrgios confessed to having played drunk against Rafael Nadal. We already know that Canberra loves to throw flowers boasting of his lack of professionalism, but we never thought that he would admit something like that in such a clear way.

“We went out the night before and we had a great time, really. Before going out on the track I was clear on what my plan was, I had to get well and play with a very aggressive system if I wanted to have a chance against him. Then, once on the court, I realized that I couldn’t even move, surely because I still had a hangover, “explained Nick during the talk in statements collected by colleagues from Corriere dello Sport.

What remains to be known is which party the oceanic was referring to. In total there have been eight confrontations he has had against Nadal so far, with an H2H of 5-3 favorable to the manacorense. They have been measured on grass tracks, clay courts and concrete tracks. The faces have been seen in pictures of Grand Slams, pictures of Masters 1000 and pictures of ATP 500. However, only once did they collide in the United States, the place of origin of comedian Elliot Loney, which leads us to think that this match mentioned by Nick could be 2017, in the quarterfinals of Cincinnati, where the victory was won by 6-2 and 7-5.

“The night before I was with all of you having a good time and hours later I was dominating on the court one of the best players in the world. To be honest, I was incredulous to see the way and the level at which I managed to play that day, especially considering that I was having fun all night, “confessed the current 40th ATP during the talk.