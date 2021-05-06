Nick Kamen, musician and face of Levis for years, lost his life | INSTAGRAM

The artist, singer Y model, Nick Kamen, has lost his life at 59 years old after a long health illness, this information has been uncovered by a close family friend to the media in his country.

Of British origin, he sought luck in The Angels and became a professional model. He was handsome and sang well, which strongly attracted the attention of Madonna and fashion. From starring in Levi’s most famous commercial, he went on to occupy a place of honor in pop’s brightest decade.

It is worth mentioning that between 1985 and 1992 he was one of the most famous faces on the entire planet, thanks to his role as a model and the single “I promised myself”, so yes, basically Kamen was one of the best-known faces of late from the eighties and early nineties.

As we mentioned well, he had been the protagonist of the tv ad That catapulted the sales of “Levi’s 501”, Madonna wrote one of her first hits, and in 1990 she became a ubiquitous icon with her song.

It is worth mentioning that he was a member of a family of artists, including the guitarist Chester kamen, collaborator of Pink floyd Y Brian Ferry, among others; and he is also an artist and model Barry kamen.

He rose to fame in 1984 as a model in his native England, from there, he would achieve international fame as the face and body of Levi’s, later, but also at that time he began a musical career with considerable success in England and Europe supported, among others , for a piece of musical entertainment written by Madonna herself.

In 1986, after a couple of hits, Madonna received a four-track package by Kamen and the Levi’s ad, the author of the shipment was Seymour Stein, the powerful executive whose nose made Warner a recording superpower.

In the ad, Laundrette, Kamen entered a laundry like a rebellious young man to the rhythm of Marvin Gaye to wash the clothes he was wearing until he was indoors, the image of Kamen completely captivated Madonna, who would later confess in important media who was ecstatic.

He even made a comment that then caused quite a stir, however, the singer was only expressing herself, and before being captivated by him, she said: “that boy has everything.

Madonna even asked Stein to participate in the production of “Each time you break my heart”, where she also worked as a showgirl, the song was a discarding of True Blue, and a sign of the confidence that the singer had in the young man.

Nick published his first album, named after him, in 1987, it was an album of covers by authors such as Bob Dylan, Burt Bacharach and Bob Hillard or Sam Cooke, but of all the songs only one swept away, it was a track-breaking song that it reached number 5 on UK broadcasters.

The success of the single propelled Kamen’s career for years, until the hit of his single “I promised myself”, with which in 1990 he became an omnipresent face, however, his career would end abruptly after a last album in 1992.

Since then, Kamen disappeared from public life completely, in fact, his last appearance in the media is approximately 2002, later he led a reserved life after a decade in which the world did not tire of seeing his face.