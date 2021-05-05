Nick Kamen, Levi’s model and author of ‘I Promised Myself’, dies at 59

The world of music has turned black after news broke that the artist Nick Kamen has passed away at 59, as the singer Boy George reported on Instagram with a post in which he said goodbye to him.

Ivor Neville Kamen, better known as Nick Kamen, rose to fame in 1985 for starring in an advertisement for the Levi’s brand in which he appeared in his underwear in a laundry room. This caused her to start attracting attention as a sex symbol and, At just 18 years old, he started his career in the world of music.

Even Madonna he noticed him and asked him to sing the song composed by Stephen Bray. In 1986 they launched Each Time You Break My Heart, the song with which the queen of pop wanted collaborate with him for his “charisma” and his “beautiful voice”.

This success, which reached number five in the UK charts, led Kamen to continue his career, eventually recording four discs between 1987 and 1992. But, without a doubt, his most popular song and for which he is best known is I Promised Myself, which was released in 1990 and reached number one in eight different European countries.

For this reason, many have been the faces that have wanted to say goodbye to him after he has died at 59. “Rest in peace the most beautiful and sweetest man, Nick Kamen! “Boy George wrote.

The designer Susie cave, wife of musician Nick Cave, said goodbye to his “Dear friend“in his stories, while the pop singer Kavana He also did it on Twitter praising the deceased: “Beautiful inside and out“.