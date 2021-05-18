Nick Jonas would have been hospitalized after an accident filming a secret project

A substitute for nothing. That is the accident that Nick Jonas allegedly suffered during a shoot this weekend: According to TMZ, the actor and singer would have been hospitalized for a few hours and would have been discharged on Sunday.

According to the medium, Jonas suffered an accident of an unknown nature on Saturday, was taken by ambulance to the hospital and spent there Sunday night before being discharged.. It is said that it is not serious, and that the singer will make an appearance on ‘The Voice’, the American competition program in which he was scheduled to participate this Monday.

A super secret project

It is not known what Nick Jonas was filming when he suffered the alleged accident, and according to the aforementioned medium the sources say that it is something top secret. Taking into account his double career, it could be something within the musical, or an audiovisual project.

In addition to his current role as a judge on ‘The Voice’, Jonas plans to present the Billboard Music Awards., which will be broadcast on May 23 on NBC. Perhaps it was a rehearsal or recording of a segment for this gala.

As an actor, Jonas has some projects in the future. He was in negotiations to play Frankie Valli in a performance of the Broadway musical ‘Jersey Boys’ which will be recorded to be broadcast in streaming, as was done with great success with ‘Hamilton’. What’s more plans to star alongside Laurence Fishburne in an action thriller film titled ‘The Blacksmith’.

He is also taking his first steps as a producer. On one side, he and his wife Priyanka Chopra prepare a reality show for Amazon about the Indian tradition of the Sangeet, a dance ceremony prior to weddings. They will serve as executive producers and will also appear on the series.

Jonas founded in 2019 a production company called Image 32, with which he launched the Netflix sit-com ‘Dash and Lily’. “Telling stories has always been one of my passions,” Jonas told Deadline. “I wanted to start Image 32 so that I could develop not only what I write but also identify interesting stories and help bring them to life.”