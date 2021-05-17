Nick Jonas was hospitalized after an accident on set – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Nick Jonas suffered an accident last Saturday night while recording a new program in Los Angeles, California in the United States. According to information from the TMZ portal, the 28-year-old singer had to be hospitalized in an emergency.

The aforementioned medium said that the former Jonas Brothers vocalist was filming a new project at the weekend when he had a mishap on the set, which is why he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

However, the news portal did not provide more information about it, nor did it disclose the type of injury. What is a fact is that Nick has already been at home since yesterday and will appear on NBC’s game show, The Voice, tonight.

So far, Jonas has not commented on his injury. Let’s remember that in the past he also had an accident while working, when in 2018 he injured his hand during a rehearsal for a concert in Mexico. That same year, the musician revealed that he suffers from type 1 diabetes.

“Prioritizing my physical health, exercising, eating healthy, and keeping my blood sugar under control.

I have full control of my daily life with this disease and I am very grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me in every step I take, ”he wrote at the time.

A few months ago, Nick Jonas presented the official video clips for “Spaceman” and “This Is Heaven”, songs that come off his fourth studio album, Spaceman, released in March of this year. In addition, the musician participated in Caos: the beginning, a film starring Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley and the Mexican Demián Bichir.