Nick Jonas hospitalized urgently 🚑

Nick Jonas had to be taken by ambulance to a hospital in Los Angeles while filming a new show. Here we tell you everything that happened.

The youngest of the “Jonas Brothers” spent the weekend in an LA hospital after breaking a rib while filming scenes for a new show.

Apparently Joe fell off his bike and the pain was so great that they needed an ambulance to take him to an emergency room.

But the renowned singer showed his great strength and returned home where his wife, Priyanka Chopra, was waiting for him to help him with his recovery.

The following Monday Joe did not hesitate to attend work and fulfilled his duty as a judge on “The Voice”, where the host, Carson Daly asked him about his condition, to which Joe replied: “I feel good. I’ve been better, but I’m fine. “

“I have a broken rib from a bike fall, some other bumps and bruises. I just wanted to go ahead and say in case you’re not as physically excited as usual. “

Nick is a very busy person and his schedule is full of work commitments, including being the host of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards that are held this Sunday, May 23 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Can the renowned singer carry on the show with a broken rib? This weekend we will check it.