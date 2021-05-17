Nick Jonas, hospitalized after suffering an accident while working on a project of which no details are known

You don’t even know what he was working on. All sources are silent on that topic in particular. But something that the press could not deny was that Nick Jonas had not only suffered an accident but that this had forced the team to transfer him to the nearest hospital.

The North American portal TMZ tells that none of its sources has wanted to discover what is the project for which the member of the Jonas Brothers was recording and they have only chosen to disclose some details, especially to reassure the millions of fans of the 28-year-old singer around the world.

As far as is known, the accident in question occurred on the set, although the informants did not reveal the nature of it, so it is difficult to know what the real scope is. Of course, they explain that it involved gravity enough that it had to be an ambulance who transferred Priyanka Chopra’s husband to a hospital.

The event occurred at night, in the last hours of Saturday, and that at dawn on Sunday he has received the medical discharge and has already moved home, so he has time to rest before appearing, as scheduled, this Monday in the musical talent The Voice, where he performs as coach (although next season he will be replaced by Ariana Grande).

It will be then when, especially the expectant followers of the artist, know the true extent of his injury and, perhaps, even what it was that top secret project you’re working on and of which they cannot say, it seems to be, not a word.

In addition, it must be borne in mind that it is not the first accident of considerable scope that Nick Jonas suffers, since back in 2018, he injured his hand during one of his training sessions for a show he had to give in Mexico.