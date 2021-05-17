Nick Jonas hospitalized after injuring himself on his new show

Getty Images Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas was taken to a hospital on Saturday night, May 15, after sustaining an injury while filming a new show, according to TMZ.

The outlet shared that the reason for the accident and the severity of the injury have not been disclosed at this time.

A source said that as of Sunday night, Jonas was brought home “and will appear as scheduled Monday night on ‘The Voice.’

As TMZ noted, it is unclear what Nick Jonas was filming and why sources were so “secretive” about filming the new ‘show’.

Nick Jonas will appear a few days on “The Voice”

Nick Jonas may be on “The Voice tomorrow night,” but there are only a few episodes left before the singer leaves the show. Instead, Ariana Grande will join him next season.

Speaking on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” recently, Jonas said, “I mean, Ariana, as we all know, is one of the best singers and she will be an amazing coach. I think the only advice I would give him is not to trust any of you. “

Ariana Grande announced that she would be joining season 21 of “The Voice” in March.

Blake Shelton, similarly, is excited for Ariana Grande to join the show, though her welcome has come with her fair participation in the competition.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb on “Today With Hoda & Jenna,” according to ET, Shelton said, “About two days ago, the producers texted us and said it was going to be Ariana,” she shared. “I am excited about that. I’m a fan of hers. I’m not going to lie, we’re still going to beat him up, you know, on the show. It’s our job: they pay us to win, they don’t pay me to lose ”.

As it stands, Shelton is the oldest coach and has been there from the beginning. She joked with Kotb: “I used to look like Ariana when I started the show, and now look at me!”

An important time change is announced on “The Voice”

Last week, NBC announced major new programming on “The Voice” – the show will air only once a year starting next year. While it normally airs in the spring and fall, it will only air in the fall beginning in 2021. This will be the first time the show has only airs once a year since 2012.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Frances Berwick, president of the entertainment networks of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said: “We want to bring this iconic series to the fore. The best way to protect the brand while helping the fans is to produce an incredible cycle this season. “

As THR noted, the network plans to introduce seven new shows in 2022: “AGT: Extreme,” “American Song Contest,” “Home Sweet Home,” “The Wheel,” “LA Fire and Rescue,” and “That’s My Jam. “

“The Voice” will air tomorrow, Monday, May 17, at 8:00 pm ET and PT on NBC.

