Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler rematch planned for September

Nick Diaz’s return to the Octagon would have an interesting match. A rematch against the former welterweight champion Robbie lawler is in plans for a card co-feature of the month of September.

The match was revealed by Dana White in conversation with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter the afternoon of this Wednesday.

Both faced the 2004 on the billboard of UFC 47, Diaz knock out Lawler in the second round, earning his second victory in the Octagon.

The rematch with the former champion will be the return of Diaz after their last fight in January 2015., when I face Anderson Silva, bout that ended as No Answer on UFC 183.

Lawler, will return 13 months after his last fight, when he lost by unanimous decision to Neil Magny on UFC Vegas 8. Robbie is on a four-game losing streak and hasn’t won a match since 2017. However, his strong fists keep him an opponent not to be underestimated.

Nick Diaz, the Californian of Stockton is known for being a former welterweight champion of the Strikeforce Y WEC. In his passage through the Octagon he failed to conquer the belt.

Diaz stands out for his strong personality and explosive fighting, with victories against Josh Neer, Frank Shamrock, Marius Zaromski, KJ Noons, Takanori Gomi, Paul Daley, and BJ Penn.

With a record of 28-15, Lawler it will seek to end a bad phase and reverse from that result. Former champion of UFC, Elite XC, Icon Sport and Superbrawl has victories against Melvin Manhoef, Rory MacDonald, Matt Brown, Johny Hendricks, Carlos Condit, and Donald Cerrone.

