. – The health of Nick Cordero, a Broadway actor, is “in decline”, his wife revealed Wednesday in a sad update on the situation of the artist.

Cordero, 41, has struggled with a number of coronavirus-related complications since he was hospitalized in March. He spent weeks on an artificial respirator and had to have one of his legs amputated after blood clotting problems.

Earlier this week, his wife, Amanda Kloots, enthusiastically shared that he had achieved a “small victory” in his recovery.

But her health worsened this Wednesday, she reported, before asking fans for her prayers during a live Instagram feed.

“Nick has had a difficult morning,” he said. “Unfortunately, things are on the decline right now, so I’m asking again for all the prayers, mega-prayers, right now,” he added.

“Please cheer and pray for Nick today, I know this virus is not going to beat him,” Kloots insisted, wiping away his tears. “This is not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today,” he completed.

Kloots, who is a fitness coach, did not provide additional details about her husband’s health. But, he previously noted that Cordero awoke this month from his medically induced coma and is still battling a persistent lung infection.

This Thursday, Kloots shared on Instagram that he remains optimistic.

“When things look down, we look up. I have my teachers in OPTIMISM ”, he wrote in a publication.

Cordero was nominated for a Tony Award in 2014 for his role in “Bullets Over Broadway.” He has also appeared in episodes of the series “Blue Bloods”, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Lilyhammer”.

Fans used the hashtag #WakeUpNick (DespiertaNick) to share messages of hope addressed to the actor, and then, after he woke up, the hashtag #offthevent to pray that he no longer needed the respirator.

Kloots noted that Cordero did not have pre-existing health conditions before testing positive for coronavirus, and that he has always been healthy.

Since then, it has been negative for coronavirus, but continues to fight complications from the virus. Some of them include septicemia shock, “mini-strokes” and a leg amputation, his wife reported.

CNN’s Lisa France contributed to this report.

