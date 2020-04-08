After being forced to postpone their tour, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds today they announce new dates. The concerts scheduled for April 25 at the WiZink Center in Madrid and on April 26 at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona will take place in 2021. The new dates are May 23, 2021 at the WiZik Center in Madrid and May 27, 2021 at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona.



The tickets purchased for the deferred concerts are valid for these new dates, so there is no need to make any changes. Also, tickets for new concerts are now available through doctormusic.com and tickets.com. The price ranges from 48 Euros to 94 Euros (distribution costs not included).

