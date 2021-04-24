Nick Castellanos ties home run lead and reaches 1,000 hits in MLB

The Cincinnati Reds player, Nick CastellanosHe is having a truly impressive 2021 season on offense and this Friday he hit a new home run, which helped him reach 1000 hits for life in Major League Baseball – MLB.

Through the Reds vs Cardinals game this Friday, Nick Castellanos He hit a home run for the second night in a row and with that hit he achieved two important things, tying Ronald Acuña Jr. and JD Martínez for the home run lead in the 2021 season and also, the 1000 hits in the Big leagues.

Nick Castellanos got his 100 hits on the MLB in the best way, with a superb solo home run against an opponent that has brought them some controversy this season such as the Cardinals, the only bad thing is that that ball will very surely not keep it in their memories since it was a full lap hit that was left in the stands.

Here’s the home run:

A total of nine seasons in the MLB they took him to Nick Castellanos reach this figure of 1000 hits in his career, this home run being undoubtedly one of the most significant so far in his career in the best baseball in the world.

Plus with that home run, Castellanos reached seven this season of Big leagues and tied Ronald Acuña Jr. and JD Martínez as the players with the most full-lap hits so far in this year 2021.

Here we will break down the 1000 hits from Castellanos:

862 with the Detroit Tigers 68 with the Chicago Cubs 70 with the Cincinnati Reds

A dinger for your 1,000th career hit. Congrats, Nick Castellanos! pic.twitter.com/o5ECocizgc – Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 24, 2021

Being one of those 1000 hits, a total of 140 career homers Nick Castellanos in the Big leagues, where he debuted in the 2013 season.