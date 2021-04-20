Nick Castellanos threw everything at MLB for his suspension

The Cincinnati outfielder Reds, Nick Castellanos, set fire to the office of the Big leagues (MLB) following his two-game suspension in the 2021 season.

Nick Castellanos, learning from his partner in the Reds, Trevor Bauer, did not hesitate to criticize and send a forceful message to the office of the Big leagues after the appeal did not proceed and he is suspended for his team’s next games in the 2021 season.

“Stinks. There’s no way to avoid it. I think that describes him better, “he said. Castellanos to MLB.

According to MLB, the actions of Nick Castellanos were aggressive and caused a bench cleaning incident in that fight between Reds and Cardinals in the second game of the 2021 season, which the player does not believe and for which he criticizes the league office today.

Castellanos, quite angry and with a suspension above he made himself felt, being strong words to the office of the MLB, We imagine that regardless of whether they may have another action against him and it seems that Trevor learned a lot from Trevor Bauer when he was teammates in the Reds.

Castellanos He did not play yesterday and he will not play today in the second of the series Reds vs D-Backs, serving that sanction for the fight against the St. Louis Cardinals at the start of the 2021 season of the Big leagues.