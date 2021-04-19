Nick Castellanos suspended the Reds’ next two games

The Cincinnati player Reds, Nick Castellanos, finally if he will be suspended two games in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB), this after Fight April 3 against the San Luis Cardinals.

According to Jeff Passan, the appeal of Nick Castellanos finally did not proceed in the office of the Big leagues, so his actions in that Fight Come in Reds and the Cardinals will have their team’s next two games suspended in the 2021 season.

The MLB decided to keep the suspension decision to Nick Castellanos, because their actions were aggressive and caused a bench cleaning incident in that Fight between Reds and Cardinals in the second game of the 2021 season.

Here is the report:

The appeal on Cincinnati outfielder Nick Castellanos’ two-game suspension has been denied, sources tell @kileymcd and me. He’ll serve both games for what MLB called “his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident” vs St. Louis in the second game this year. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 19, 2021

In addition, the office of MLB relied on health and safety protocols as justification for suspension of Castellanos of two games after the first Fight of the 2021 campaign they starred in Reds and the Cardinals, the same sanction that will begin tomorrow, April 20 and will last until 2021, when Cincinnati faces the Arizona D-Backs.

Also, the home run of Nick Castellanos the next day, the one who celebrated with great euphoria, they played a fundamental role so that this player of the Reds did not receive an appeal of the suspension granted MLB for being involved in a Fight.

Castellanos and the Reds’ disappointment is understandable. He feels like he’s being targeted for having passion. And that if the league is going to discipline him for others’ actions – Castellanos walked away from the scrum – it disincentivizes players to show any emotion. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 19, 2021

The team of Reds Y Castellanos are somewhat disappointed with this decision by the MLB, where they think they are being attacked for simply having passion in the game. Passan said.

Nick Castellanos in the present season of Big leagues with the Reds he’s hitting .295 with 18 hits, five home runs and 10 RBIs.