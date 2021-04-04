Nick Castellanos surrenders at the feet of Yadier Molina after the fight

The outfielder for the Cincinnati Reds, Nick Castellanos, returned to show respect for the Puerto Rican Yadier Molina despite the altercation in full MLB 2021.

After starring in the first fight of the season after he swept and dogged the pitcher to his own face, Yadier Molina he went to shove him quite angrily for doing that, causing the pews to empty.

Although multiple players were upset from both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds, only Nick Castellanos he was expelled from the party.

At the end of the day, Castellanos had the opportunity to address the press and make it clear that it did not matter if Molina had broken his face, he would continue to see him with the same admiration and respect.

Here the report;

Nick Castellanos on Yadier Molina, “That guy could have punched me in the face and I would still ask him for a signed shirt.” – Broderick Zerpa | Sportscaster / Analyst (@Beisbologo) April 4, 2021

It should be noted that after the clash, both players spoke calmly about what happened and things did not turn ant-colored again, but as professionals and men they managed to solve things in full MLB 2021.