Nick Castellanos receives suspension courtesy of MLB after fight with Yadier Molina

The MLB issued the suspensions and fines that are imposed on the players who were involved in the fight of the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds.

Nick Castellanos and Yadier Molina They were the protagonists of said fight, but the one who started it was Castellanos, however, other of his companions such as Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker were fined.

The suspension is two sets for Nick Castellanos, which this appeal at the same moment, while Suárez and Winker each take a fine.

While Yadier Molina, Jesse Winker, Jordan Hicks, Eugenio Suárez and Nolan Arenado were fined. They have not yet revealed what was the amount of money for which each of those mentioned were fined.

Here the report:

