Nick Castellanos punished Carlos Martínez with a tremendous home run (VIDEO)

The outfielder for the Cincinnati Reds, Nick Castellanos, hit his second home run of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB), against the Dominican pitcher of the San Luis Cardinals, Carlos Martinez.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Nick Castellanos faced Carlos Martinez and with a superb hit he got his second home run of the nascent 2021 season of the Big leagues, being a three-run connection for the Reds.

Here the video:

Castellanos After being involved in the emptying of benches yesterday, he retaliated with a tremendous home run against “El Tsunami” Martinez, who left a pitching in the power zone and paid dearly in his first out of the MLB 2021.

Carlos Martinez threw a cut pitch at 91 miles per hour and Nick Castellanos with his characteristic power sent her to fly a home run to put the Reds to win 4-1 on Sunday against the Cardinals in the MLB.

That home run of Nick Castellanos He left the park at 108.8 miles per hour and reached 402 feet, no doubt a superb hit from this seasoned slugger. Big leagues.