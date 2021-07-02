Nick Castellanos and show time

Since his debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2013, Nick Castellanos showed the conditions to prevail in Major League Baseball; to a crushing swing he added good contact and an unusual ability to quickly adjust his biomechanics to hit the ball comfortably.

At the time, Castellanos was with JD Martínez one of the young promises of the Tigres and if Miguel Cabrera was the king in Comerica Park, Castellanos added votes to replace the Venezuelan.

But Nick’s mark was gradually lost; This due to the poor results of the franchise, even so, Castellanos continued to perform good campaigns in the MLB.

In 2019, the arrival of Nick Castellanos to the central division of the National League to play with the Chicago Cubs dazzled many, since it was clearly a great opportunity for the player; but in that he was in illusion and at the end of that campaign, Castellanos took up free agency.

In January 2020, the Cincinnatti Reds announced the acquisition of Nick and immediately began selling him with great fanfare as the team’s next big star; still with the stigma of the passage of Yasiel Puig, a year before.

But 2020 was a bad year for many and Castellanos was not left out, giving his worst season so far, with just 213 average.

Uncertainty began to reign and many doubts began to emerge but it was all a matter of patience, because in this 2021, at 29 years old, Nick Castellanos has stood out as the great promise that one day he promised to be.

If the Cincinnatti Reds are having a good year and their fans are excited again, it is largely thanks to the performance of a man like Castellanos.

At the time of writing, Nick is averaging 346 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs; numbers that already make him a serious candidate for the National League MVP.

Dear readers, the time for Castellanos has arrived.