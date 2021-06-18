Nick Cannon had twins with Abby De La Rosa. The rapper welcomed his twins Zion and ZIlion earlier in the week, as announced by De La Rosa on his networks.

This Wednesday, Abby announced the arrival of her twins:

“JUNE 14, 2021. Welcome to the world of Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIIIion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys.”

Gosh … those look like vaccine names. WTF? In a video on social media, De La Rosa is seen in her hospital bed with her little ones in her arms. She also posted a picture of the babies’ hands, “Zyon & Zilly.”

Abby De La Rosa revealed in April that she was expecting twins with Nick Cannon. Around that time, she shared a video of her maternity photoshoot with the host of The Masked Singer. The post has already been deleted.

The funny thing about this whole thing is that Nick Cannon had a daughter 6 months ago with his ex Brittany Bell, named Powerful Queen, and the couple have a son named Golden Cannon. You see why it is your ex! Nick is also the father of 10-year-old Mariah Carey’s twins Moroccan and Monroe.

Whatever! Nick Cannon had twins with Abby De La Rosa. Congratulations!

