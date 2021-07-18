Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Cuddle Up in New Pics With Twin Sons

“Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support,” she assured her future babies at the time. “No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

Nick is also a dad to Powerful Queen Cannon, 7 months, Golden cannon, 4, Moroccan Scott Cannon, 10, Monroe cannon, 10, and Zen S. Cannon, two weeks.

And while some might be keen to shame Nick for having four children in a year, the dad-of-seven said on the Power 106 Los Angeles radio show, “I’m having these kids on purpose. I don’t have no accident ! “

The Masked Singer host added, “Trust me, there’s a lot of people I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”