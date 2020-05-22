Nick Calathes is one of the most sought after players on the market right now and it seems that the FC Barcelona has taken the initiative to recruit him. Malcolm Delaney’s departure has opened a gap for a player as talented as he is experienced. At 31 years old, the Greek is looking for new challenges and holding the handle of the team’s game could be a very remarkable one. It seems that the Catalan entity is working on a two-year contract.

—- EXCLUSIVE: Nick Calathes is close to 2 year deal with @FCBbasket – —— ———— —————- ® (@JMG__Sports) May 22, 2020

.