One of the best Euroleague bases could change teams, but not countries, since the Greek Nick Calathes he would be considering separating his ways with the Panathinaikos. The point guard, who also has experience in the NBA and is a fixture of his national team, has one more year of contract with the green team, but the coronavirus crisis could make him change of scene.

It is that Panathinaikos has offered him a 3-year renewal, but for 1.8 million euros per year, according to Sportando. That new agreement would lower Calathes’ prescribed salary, who has agreed to a further year for 2.2 million.

In this situation, Calathes would have received an offer from the classic rival of Panathinaikos, Olympiacos. Reportedly, the team that has Vasileios Spanoulis, could add another Greek talent to try to win the Euroleague once again and the signing of the star of his classic could be a great boost.

Nick Calathes and Panathinaikos are expected to amicably part ways after the end of the 2019-20 season. Full report coming up on #Eurohoops – Varlas Nikos (@nikosvarlas) May 11, 2020

.