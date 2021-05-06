Nick Browne signs contract with Bellator MMA

Another champion of LFA has signed a contract with Bellator MMA. The lightweight Nick Browne is the newest addition to the California organization.

The signature was revealed by Nolan King from MMA Junkie the morning of this Thursday.

Active in MMA since 2014, Browne has a record of 11-1. With 5 wins by completion and two by knockout. In his last fight, he beat Arthur Estrázulas by unanimous decision, crowning lightweight champion of LFA, one of the most influential regional organizations in the United States.

Their debut date is expected to be revealed shortly.