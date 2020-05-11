Nick Bosa is doing his best to make an uncertain break between seasons seem as normal as possible.

Forced to train at home in South Florida with his brother Joey instead of working with his fellow San Francisco 49’ers, Bosa has found a routine to follow during the coronavirus pandemic.

He gets up early, to run in a park before the authorities prevent entry. He eats breakfast, does weights in a gym owned by his father, and spends about an hour in virtual meetings with other players.

“We are not able to go out much, so honestly my body feels amazing right now,” said Bosa.

It is unknown when he will be able to demonstrate it on a football field.

Until now, the NFL has been able to give a sense of normality to the run-up to the next season. In March, transactions were carried out within the agent market, while the draft was held in April, via videoconference and without obvious problems.

However, what comes now is an enigma.

The equipment facilities are still closed. The part of the break normally spent by teams to structure their systems and generate chemistry between players has had to rely on remote communications.

LOTS OF DOUBTS

And no one knows if the practice camps will open on time this summer, if the campaign will start on the scheduled date of September 10, and if the matches will be held in front of fans or in empty stadiums.

“Everything is so uncertain now that I couldn’t say if I think we will return or not, because nobody really knows,” said Bosa. “It seems like everyone is making plans for that. I really hope so. I want to play, no matter how. Obviously, this has to be done the right way, and many answers will come in these two months. Hopefully we will get back to work.” .

Bosa devotes work between seasons to the goal of being an even better player than in his rookie campaign. The second overall pick in the draft helped transform San Francisco’s defense and guided the 49’ers to the Super Bowl, where they were a quarter to beat Kansas City.

Bosa’s nine quarterback catches represented the fourth-highest figure in a 49’ers rookie history. He was third in the NFL, with 68 pressures on the quarterback, behind only Cameron Jordan and Danielle Hunter.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.