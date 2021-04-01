Nicholas Podany to play Mojo Jojo in Powerpuff Girls series

New name joins “Powerpuff”, the live action series dedicated to Powerpuff Girls / The Powerpuff Girls that will continue their adventures to show them now as teenagers. We practically already have the main names of the cast, because now we have the actor to play Mojo jojo, the one who was already the main villain of the original animated series.

The actor Nicholas podany (“The Adventures of Sheriff Kid McLain”, “Doctor in Alabama”) has joined the pilot episode in the role of Joseph “Jojo” Mondel Jr., who is described as “as a child, the nerdy, power-hungry and insecure JoJo was obsessed with The Powerpuff Girls, despite his father’s grudge against them. As an adult, JoJo finds her sweetness and her rage in constant battle. “

In the cartoons, Mojo Jojo was the main antagonist of The Powerpuff Girls. He was previously Utonium’s helper chimp before he accidentally caused the incident that created the superheroines. His own DNA mutated in the process, making him a supervillain.

Last August the development of the series was announced, now titled only as “Powerpuff”. Based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken, the new series portrays young female superheroines as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhoods fighting crime. Will they agree to meet now that the world needs them more than ever?

Podany joins a cast where we already have Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault, who will play Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup respectively. Earlier this week it was announced that Donald Faison will play Professor Utonium.

Via information | Variety