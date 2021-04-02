Nicholas Podany joins the live-action Powerpuff Girls as Mojo Jojo’s son – Tomatazos

Some time ago a live-action series of The Powerpuff Girls for the chain The CW and little by little we are learning the most interesting details. Fans of the popular animation are eager for the most anticipated information, and this afternoon there is good news about a character who will make his appearance in the live action adventure. This is Mojo Jojo Jr., who will continue the villainous legacy of his father and give problems to the three superheroines we all know. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

We all know Mojo Jojo, one of the main enemies of Power Girls that he used multiple methods to get rid of her, including creating Los Chicos Cocosos, the male versions of the little ones; Fortunately, they all failed and the chimpanzee raised in Professor Utonius’ laboratory. Actually, the birth of the heroines was thanks to Mojo Jojo, since he spilled the substance X on the mixture to create the “perfect little girl”. After the incident, the character developed his great intelligence, as well as the evil intentions that we all know. Now we know that that antagonist had offspring, Mojo Jojo Jr.

According to a new Variety report, Mojo Jojo’s son will be played by Nicholas pady, who has a short television career but will demonstrate his talent in the live-action series. Among his credits are Heart of dixie, Archive 81 and Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy, play in which he plays Albus Potter, son of the protagonist. Mojo Jojo Jr. is described as follows by the portal: “As a child, Jojo, a nerd, power-hungry and insecure, was obsessed with The Powerpuff Girls, despite his father’s grudge towards them. As an adult, Jojo finds her sweetness and rage in a constant battle. “

The live-action Powerpuff Girls includes Chloe Bennet (Hottie), Dove Cameron (Bubble) and Yana perreault (Acorn) and Donald Faison as Professor Utonio. At the moment no details have been commented on the plot that we will see in the series, but at least we hope that it is loaded with action and adventure, just like in the animated series. Some users of social networks have reason to think that this production is unnecessary, but there are others who are quite curious to know what life is like for superheroines in their adulthood.

The series is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, who is behind many of The CW’s most successful shows, several of them born from DC comics. The live-action of The Powerpuff Girls it has enough potential to become a huge success, especially now that we are in the absolute age of superheroes. Hollywood has done and unmade with the genre, so we can expect a refined product from the creatives at The CW. Will it be able to meet the expectations of the most demanding fans?

At the moment no release date has been announced for the new series of The Powerpuff Girls, and no indications have been given about the start of the recordings. We just hope that they don’t delay too long with the first advances and we finally have an idea about what lies ahead for the future. The script for the show was written by Diablo Cody.

