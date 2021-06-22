Nicholas Braun, from ‘Succession’ to ‘Cat Person’

Two years ago, the script that Susanna Fogel wrote for ‘Super Nerds’, Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut, made the film one of the comedies of the year. Now, he wants to turn his career around with ‘Cat Person’, a psychological thriller that she will direct herself and for which she will have Nicholas braun, Greg in ‘Succession’, and Emilia Jones.

The film will be based on the short story of Kirsten Roupenian published in ‘The New Yorker’ in 2017 and which became the magazine’s most downloaded fiction during that year. It will tell about the relationship between Margot, 20, and Robert, 34, who, after exchanging several text messages, decide to stay one night to meet in person. Neither of them knows what the other is really like, but she begins to worry too much about what he feels, leaving aside what he really would like to do.

The story generated much debate and encouraged many women to share their experiences in these types of applications through the networks. A reflection on how the new ways of relating to each other can become a real hell if we are not able to handle them well.

We will also see Greg again in the third season of ‘Succession’, whose recording has suffered several delays due to the pandemic and which still does not have a confirmed release date on HBO.

