Nice gift from Chayanne, for this mother’s day! | AP

Being one of the spoiled singers of the public Elmer Figueroa Arce Better known as Chayanne, he manages to conquer everyone who knows him, especially when it comes to delighting the pupils with his personality and physique, so when talking about May 10, it is more than charming to know there is a gift for all moms and that involves the singer.

East Mother’s day Millions are enjoying the company of their families and gifts, but speaking of gifts without a doubt one that many would dream of is Chayanne.

Some time ago a video was shared on YouTube on the La Nación Costa Rica channel, where the interpreter of “Salome“Dancing live, in one of his concerts while consenting to the audience, we will share it with you right away.

The video was shared on December 2, 2018 lasts 4:14 minutes, so far it has 648,600 reproductions, few celebrities manage to attract as much attention as the protagonist of “Gabriel Inmortal” has done, because since it began His career more than 40 years ago has only increased over the years.

It is always a pleasure to see Chayanne in his concerts both live and recorded on these digital platforms, although being able to enjoy it with the four senses is nothing like that.

With 314 comments in the video of which the majority are women, they did nothing but praise the singer and affirm that he is a divine creation, these admirable comments would surely cause the singer to have his cheeks a little red with shame.

The song that the performer is dancing is called “Humans to mars“The video looks pretty clear, fortunately that means it was shot with a professional camera.

The graceful singer appears wearing his typical black outfit, his shirt has no sleeves so he lets his muscular arms show, the only thing that is quite striking is two silver chains that hang from his pants.

If at any time you have had the opportunity to enjoy his concerts or you have also seen him in videos, you will know that he is usually accompanied by several dancers and this time he was no exception, each of the steps has them engraved in his memory because surely in more than once he has done this choreography.

Being present at one of the singer’s concerts for thousands of moms would be something of the most amazing not only for the fact of hearing him sing but also for the emotion of seeing him sing and dance, it is something that thousands of people have been able to enjoy with their own eyes.

In an interview that the singer had, he stated that he was not a good singer, but that he practiced his choreography a lot, that is why he seems to be an expert at dancing, despite this it is something that his fans rarely or perhaps never had realized it.

Thanks to the professionalism of the singer and actor, this type of presentation becomes unforgettable for the audience.

Surely for this Mother’s Day, in the event that you have been able to give them a material gift, a visual gift like this one where you can see Chayanne dancing is something more than a retailer, you don’t think so.

Probably some videos of the interpreter of “Tiempo de vals” will be circulating on social networks congratulating the women who gave us life, while he for his part will be celebrating next to his wife and mother of his children.