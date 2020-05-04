A group of Nicaraguan activists residing in Los Angeles, California, are promoting a campaign to raise funds to distribute masks and soap to low-income citizens in Nicaragua. The campaign is coordinated with self-convened organizations, who receive the money sent by the diaspora with which the protection inputs are paid, which they then distribute among commercials, street vendors, and nursing homes.

Ronmell López, one of the activists, explained to LA PRENSA that they called it the “A mask and soap for Nicaragua” campaign, which seeks to collaborate with the population at this time of health crisis in the face of the new coronavirus pandemic, understanding that there is sectors that due to their scarce resources cannot acquire protection inputs.

López said that there are 13 Nicaraguans in Los Angeles, along with collaborators in Nicaragua who are in charge of distributing the masks and soap. They also called on other residents of the United States to join in and help.

700 masks and soap have already been distributed in Managua markets, another 500 in Río Blanco and another package of the same number in Sébaco, Matagalpa municipality. They have also distributed 600 packages of masks and soap in Estelí, in Boaco there have been 400 donations, in Masaya another 300 and the same number in Diriamba and Jinotepe.

“The priorities are old people’s homes, street vendors, children and people who travel on buses,” said López.

In Nicaragua, 15 positive cases of coronavirus are reported, of which five have died, although they only recognize three active cases. Of those 15 cases, two were only disclosed until the time of his death. Likewise, the Minsa says it is following up on 16 suspected cases. The data of the authorities is not credible on the part of independent medical organizations who have warned that, due to the lack of protection of equipment of health personnel in hospitals, more than twenty workers have been infected with viruses, which the Minsa does not report.

The regime minimizes the pandemic so it does not adopt the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), on the contrary, it continues to promote activities of agglomerations of people. Nor is the importance of wearing face masks when leaving their homes oriented to the population, nor are other supplies of hygienic protection provided.

López said that in Los Angeles, Nicaraguans are concerned about the consequences of the pandemic in Nicaragua, so they want to help in whatever way they can.

“We would like the entire diaspora to join this campaign, since we could save many lives. We are not NGOs, and although many of us do not have formal work in the United States due to the crisis, and we work with our own funds, we sincerely wish to continue helping our people. We ask that more people join this cause, “said López.

Next week they are scheduled to distribute 800 packages of masks and soap in Jinotega and Granada.