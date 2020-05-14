The Nicaraguan vice president, Rosario Murillo, on Wednesday branded analysts and communicators as “small brains” and “demon souls” who have criticized the management that the government chaired by her husband, Sandinista Daniel Ortega, has given to the coronavirus pandemic .

“There are characters that sell themselves like the great analysts, and a little bit that one scratches on their CVs, they know that they are beating and harassing women,” Murillo denounced in a message through official media.

The dignitary, who did not mention names or question the experts’ arguments, reproached that those people who “sell themselves like the great analysts, the great communicators, have wholesale complaints on the pages where the women denounce”.

Murillo, who is used to fitting adjectives to opponents, said that these analysts and communicators “are made of falsehood”, although they claim to be “perfect beings”.

“SMALL BRAINS”

“The perfect analysts, the perfect communicators, the sharp ones, but they have nothing sharp. And if not, the women who have been beaten, threatened and harassed by those types of characters who pretend to be good people say so, ”she continued.

The vice president criticized them for not judging themselves first, not seeing “the straw in their own eye, because they have a long tail,” and that their objective is “to harm Nicaragua.”

“So we have to be increasingly careful and analytical eye with those who spread falsehoods, we know that perfect or sharp they have nothing,” Murillo continued.

“Masks, masks and masks, that’s what they have, and small, tiny brains, demon souls,” he added.

CRITICAL CENTRALIZATION OF INFORMATION

During a recent forum, the Nicaraguan poet and writer Gioconda Belli and a group of journalists criticized the handling of the information that the Government has given to the coronavirus pandemic, including that it be done in a partial and opaque way, despite the fact that it is a public health issue.

The journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro has been struck by the fact that the government has even removed the COVID-19 issue from its agenda just when “the number of deceased persons is increasing and most hospitals are beginning to fill up on suspicious patients.”

“There has been a deliberate intention to keep the country blind, while health alerts are relaxed and the virus is progressing in its expansion process,” said Chamorro, son of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro (1990-1997), in a statement. public.

Amid the official silence, a wave of false news has been spread on social networks by infected personalities that, according to independent media, are manufactured by followers of President Ortega.

DISCREDIT MEDIA AND JOURNALISTS

The director of the Article 66 digital platform, Álvaro Navarro, who was one of those mentioned as sick, has pointed out to the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) of having activated his “machinery” to spread false news about the coronavirus as a method of distraction.

For Confidencial journalist Wilfredo Miranda, there is a deliberate policy of concealing public information and wanting to discredit the work of the independent media.

For the press chief of the 100% Noticias television channel, Lucía Pineda, the “dictatorship”, alluding to the Ortega Government, never tires of attacking the independent press.

Nicaragua accumulates 25 confirmed cases, with 8 deaths, for a case fatality rate of 32%, the highest in America, according to official figures.

The independent Citizen Observatory COVID-19 records at least 1,033 cases of contagion of the disease, with 188 deaths from pneumonia and suspected of coronavirus.

