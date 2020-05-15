Managua, May 14 . .- At least 36 “political prisoners” suffer from the symptoms of COVID-19 in Nicaragua, of which only one has received medical attention and is in critical condition, a group of relatives of people who have been arrested for speaking out against President Daniel Ortega.

The complaint comes a day after the Nicaraguan government, amid strong pressure from prison conditions in the face of the pandemic, sent 2,815 prisoners home, but did not include any “political prisoner” among the benefited.

“There are 35 political prisoners with symptoms of COVID-19, plus Uriel (Pérez), who is hospitalized, none were released yesterday, that shows the criminal nature of the Ortega Murillo regime,” Rodrigo Navarrete, uncle of the recaptured prisoner, said at a press conference. last July, Jaime Navarrete, who has irreversible injuries due to torture in prison, according to multiple complaints.

“Political prisoners” show symptoms such as persistent cough, fever, tiredness, and shortness of breath, said Karen Lacayo, sister of convicted Edward Lacayo, who in addition to suffering signs of COVID-19 has chronic diabetes, so his case is of risk.

While the relatives gave the conference, the “political prisoner” Wilmer Mendoza, who had also been captured after being released from prison in 2019, suffered a sudden blackout at a trial hearing against him, at the Managua Judicial Complex.

“Passed out, expelling saliva and urinating, this was how the recaptured political prisoner Wilmer Mendoza Espinoza was taken out of the courtroom,” his lawyer, Eber Acevedo, denounced with the photo of the man lying on the floor, while the officials limited themselves to observing him.

“This is what political prisoners live. All officials, and judicial workers, and police officers, totally inert and negligent, ”criticized the lawyer for the Permanent Commission on Human Rights (CPDH), María Oviedo, who was also locked up in a prison in 2019.

Human rights defenders have claimed that in Nicaragua opponents, including “political prisoners”, are not guaranteed access to health.

Pérez’s case was notorious, since he was taken unconscious by the authorities of the “La Modelo” prison, and he was missing for three days, until the relatives found him intubated in a hospital dedicated to serving patients with COVID-19, where he had been taken away by the jailers, without warning anyone.

The relatives of the “political prisoners” demanded, once again, the absolute liberation of the opponents, some 193, who, like the common inmates, suffer from overcrowding, receive rationed poor quality water, and have no access to health , as they denounced.

Both the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) have called on the Ortega Government to guarantee access to health in the midst of the pandemic.

