Nicaraguan opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro, under house arrest and removed from the presidential elections

Cristiana Chamorro Barrios, the Nicaraguan opposition figure most likely to win the elections November, in which President Daniel Ortega seeks a new reelection, he was disqualified from participating in the elections on the grounds of “not being in full enjoyment of his civil and political rights.”

Daughter of former president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro (1990-1997), who defeated Ortega in the 1990 elections, Cristiana Chamorro was disqualified at the request of the Public Ministry, and an arrest warrant was issued against her for a case of alleged money laundering.

“The Christian citizen María Chamorro Barrios is disqualified from holding institutional and public positions for not being in full enjoyment of her civil and political rights, for being in a criminal process investigative “, indicates the judicial ruling.

The Fifth District Criminal Court of the Circumscription of Managua decided that “the precautionary measures requested by the Public Ministry” against Chamorro Barrios, accused of the crimes of abusive management, ideological falsehood, both in real bankruptcy with money, property and assets laundering.

Warrant of arrest and house arrest

The Prosecutor’s Office, which directs former Sandinista guerrilla Ana Julia Guido, asked Chamorro Barrios, a 67-year-old journalist, to be disqualified from public office, who the day before asked the opposition Citizens for Freedom Alliance (CxL) her inclusion as a presidential candidate for the general elections of November 7.

The Justice also issued “immigration withholding” against the opposition leader, and prohibited her from attending certain meetings or places related to the events under investigation. “You must refrain from attending any type of meetings or activities due to the seriousness of the crimes investigated “.

Police arrive this Wednesday at the house of the Nicaraguan opposition Cristiana Chamorro in Managua, in compliance with the search and arrest warrant issued against her.JORGE TORRES / EFE

Judge Karen Chavarría Morales, head of the Ninth Criminal Hearing District of Managua, issued this Wednesday a search warrant and arrest against Chamorro Barrios, who led the NGO Fundación Violeta Barrios de Chamorro until last February, when it closed.

The judge also ordered to file the proceedings, to give the legal process to the judicial process, and “once it has been apprehended and placed at the order of the judicial authority, the accused will be given the respective hearing.”

Nicaraguan Police registered the house of the opposition candidate for the Presidency, and according to his brother, the journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, awarded the Ortega y Gasset 2021 prize, “after more than five hours of trespassing “, the police officers “leave her under house arrest, in isolation” and under surveillance.

“Ortega’s fear of free elections”

The Organization of American States (OAS) warned this Wednesday that Nicaragua is heading for “the worst possible elections,” calling it a “new attack on democracy” the disqualification of Chamorro Barrios, which makes “even more impossible the existence of free, fair and transparent elections.”

“Actions like these subtract all political credibility to the Government and to the organizers of the electoral process,” the OAS pointed out, which it described as “violating the Inter-American Democratic Charter, the OAS charter,” and human rights instruments and international covenants. “the use of the Public Ministry, precautionary and precautionary measures, the politicized handling of justice and the de facto banning of candidates. “

“The arbitrary ban on the opposition leader @chamorrocris (Cristiana Chamorro) reflects Ortega’s fear of free and fair elections “, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted on Twitter.

Arbitrarily banning opposition leader @chamorrocris reflects Ortega’s fear of free and fair elections. Nicaraguans deserve real democracy. – Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 2, 2021

Costa Rica also condemned the actions against the Nicaraguan opposition and called for the end of any act that violates free and fair elections.

“Rupture of the constitutional order”

The Nicaraguan opposition group National Coalition asked the OAS to continue the process of application of the Inter-American Democratic Charter to the Central American country, initiated in January 2019 by “rupture of the constitutional order” by Ortega.

Aspiring opponents to the Nicaraguan presidency agreed that Ortega is “afraid of free elections.”

“The arrest warrant against @chamorrocris is uAn intimidating, bullying message, against all Nicaraguans who want to get out of this lumpen dictatorship, by electoral means, “said Arturo Cruz, who was the Ortega government’s ambassador to the United States between 2007 and 2009.

“Clear signs of money laundering”

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation, dedicated to the protection and promotion of freedom of the press and expression, “seriously breached its obligations before the Regulatory Entity, and from the analysis of the Financial Statements, period 2015-2019, clear indications of money laundering were obtained”, therefore that “the Public Ministry has been informed to [abrir] the corresponding investigation “.

In this case, the Prosecutor’s Office has called to testify as witnesses to a score of journalists, and the writer, novelist and former vice president of Nicaragua Sergio Ramírez Mercado.