“This year we Nicaraguans celebrate Mother’s Day in an atmosphere of sadness, uncertainty and even fear,” said the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Managua, Monsignor Silvio Báez, in his Eucharist on May 30, officiated in Miami.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which is wreaking havoc in Nicaragua, has been “aggravated by a lack of protection policies against the virus on the part of those in power, who also continue to expose people to contagion and manage the crisis with secrecy and lies “, he denounced.

For Báez, “Nicaraguan mothers are the first to experience this tragedy, together with their family.” “With fear and deep pain, many mothers have lost their lives,” he lamented.

Despite everything, the bishop said, “we must not lose hope.” “Dear moms, Nicaraguans. Take care of yourself and your families. Make their families observe the hygiene and protection rules that we all already know, “he advised. If you can, please don’t leave the house. Be in solidarity with the poorest and neediest people and, above all, do not stop praying. The Lord is at our side.

Mothers of april

The priest also recalled the mothers of the fatal victims of the repression unleashed by the Ortega-Murillo regime following the citizen protests of April 2018. Especially those who lost their children on Mother’s Day itself, in the « baleful afternoon ”on May 30 of that year, when government repressive forces gunned down people who attended“ the mother of all marches ”.

“On this day we also come to mind, mothers who have lost their children because of the irrational repression that has plagued our country since April 2018,” said the bishop. “We cannot help remembering that two years ago this beautiful Mother’s Day was stained with blood when a dozen young people were killed when the dark and criminal forces of those who exercise power in our country attacked the gigantic march that took place that day in Managua, in which the mothers and many elderly and children who participated were attacked ».

Furthermore, Báez reminded Nicaraguan mothers that they “continue to beg” for the release of their sons and daughters, imprisoned by the regime for having made use of their right to protest and freedom of thought.

“We all know that political prisoners in our country are not only unfairly deprived of their liberty, but they also suffer mistreatment and are currently in a situation of extreme vulnerability in the face of the pandemic,” said the priest. “These suffering sons and daughters are another deep wound in the hearts of Nicaraguan mothers.”

On May 30, 2018, during the march in Managua, the young Jonathan Morazán was shot in the head. He was transported by motorcycle to a hospital and died two days later. THE PRESS / Archive / Jader Flores

hope

To end his homily, Monsignor Baéz offered a prayer so that mothers “continue to be that bastion of strength, of hope, of tenderness that is the premise of the new society that we all hope for in Nicaragua.”

Although physically far from Nicaragua, the priest is “praying for all Nicaraguans every day” more now than “our beloved country that lives such sad and painful hours.”

He often prays that “we do not lose hope of seeing a new Nicaragua, that we never fall into the terrible routine, in the acceptance of a situation that cannot be, that has to happen.” “Let’s not get used to violence, submission or injustice,” he concluded. “Let us dream of a free Nicaragua in which we can all be brothers.”