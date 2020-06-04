The Nicaraguan Medical Unit (UMN), through its fifth statement, requires the Nicaraguan government to declare national quarantine in the face of the advance of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the country is going through the phase of community transmission, which is devastating if people they do not take the necessary measures to avoid contagion.

UNM urges in its statement to suspend non-essential work in the different institutions of the country. It also asks the private company to establish conditions so that quarantine is possible, since without the authorization of the employer, a worker cannot miss his work.

This statement supports the position of more than 35 Medical Associations that recommend doing a national voluntary quarantine to stop the contagion, since the regime continues without decreeing it.

The Medical Unit calls for the reorganization of health services at the primary care level, considering the urgent need for home case management, which is already taking place due to the saturation of hospitals and to maintain the treatment of patients with chronic diseases and older adults .

In addition, it calls for strengthening hospital services, with structural measures, infection prevention and control, management of critically ill patients, prioritizing the safety of health workers and high-risk professions.

Covid-19 is a multisystemic disease

The union doctors also recommend being up-to-date with the definitions of cases and deaths due to the virus so that they respond to current scientific knowledge that it is a systemic disease, that is, it attacks any organ of the body, so it can present as cardiac arrest. , respiratory arrest, pulmonary embolism, renal failure, and vascular failure.

They also request to update the clinical management protocols of the infested patient according to scientific advances and the publication of preliminary results of therapeutic trials that are carried out worldwide.

The doctors ask the government to transparently inform the Nicaraguan population and relevant international organizations of the advance of the pandemic, in accordance with the requirements of the International Health Regulations.

Student movements unite

Student movements support the call of the UMN and the 35 medical associations, said Valeska Valle Duarte, a member of the Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy and call for a social self-quarantine, which consists of staying at home and leaving only for need with preventive measures such as use of a mask, hand washing, social distancing, use of masks not to touch our faces if we are on the street.

“The number of deaths in the country and medical personnel is surprising. In the face of state negligence, let us be responsible and preserve our lives, we join this call, “Valle said.

