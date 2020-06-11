The Nicaraguan Medical Unit (UMN) denounced this Thursday that its facilities have been under siege by the Ortega Police since early, as a form of further repression of health workers in the country.

Two patrols of the Ortega police, which mobilized about 15 agents from the Directorate of Special Police Operations (DOEP), stationed themselves in the surroundings of the building.

“Patrols have been positioned on the outskirts of our location with both uniformed and special forces officers,” the UMN reported on its Facebook account.

A planning meeting was held at the organization’s headquarters with Dr. José Antonio Vásquez, president of the UMN, Dr. Francisco Ortega, member of the UMN board of directors, Dr. Nicol Benavidez and support staff to obtain protective equipment staff for medical staff in departments.

The siege occurs as the Ortega party drives a campaign of dismissals against the doctors. THE PRESS / Taken from Facebook

The UMN called for a halt to the siege and repression of health workers nationwide.

The regime uses its main repressive arm to send a message of intimidation to the medical union, which has denounced the Ortega Murillo dictatorship’s mismanagement of the pandemic and has demanded personal protective equipment for medical personnel.

“What the government intends with these acts of intimidation is that we do not continue denouncing what is happening. They continue to deceive the population, but we will continue to denounce what is really happening, “said Dr. José Antonio Vásquez, president of the UMN.

Dr. Vásquez rejected the regime’s repression, and pointed out that this has increased in recent days with the aim of silencing the union. “This is a campaign to create fear and we shut up, that we try not to continue denouncing what we have the right to denounce,” he added. The Medical Unit records more than 30 deaths of doctors and health personnel since the start of the pandemic in Nicaragua.

This organization has been one of those that has protested the Daniel Ortega regime and has supported doctors who demand better management of the pandemic. It even enabled telephone numbers to guide the population on the measures to be taken in case of being affected by the coronavirus, or to clear doubts on the subject.

In less than a week, the Ortega regime has fired at least thirteen doctorsAmong them, there is the infectologist Carlos Quant, one of the medical voices that has called on the population to take hygiene and prevention measures to reduce the spread of the virus in the country, which according to the Ministry of Health (Minsa) there are 1,464 infected people and 55 deaths.

THE PRESS / Óscar Navarrete

Dr. Gustavo Méndez Berríos, pediatric oncologist, from La Mascota Hospital and Dr. Nubia Olivares, anesthesiologist specializing in pain medicine and palliative care, from the Solidaridad hospital were also fired.

Among the doctors who have been dismissed, they assure that their dismissals are unjustified and that the reason was for signing a document asking for protective equipment for health personnel.