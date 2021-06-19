Nicaraguan Federation discovered soccer “rigging” and suspended players for life

A network of “soccer game fixers” was discovered in Nicaragua, and nineteen players plus eight other people were suspended from all activity in this sport, reported this Friday the Nicaraguan Football Federation (Fenifut).

“After several months of investigations, different cases of manipulation and fixing of soccer matches have been detected at the national level. The facts were verified by means of testimonial, documentary and video evidence ”, detailed Fenifut in a statement.

In the list of footballers suspended for life, the center-back Jason Casco, of Juventus FC, of ​​the First Division stands out, who led to be fundamental in the Nicaraguan team in the second half of the last decade under the orders of Costa Rican coach Henry Duarte.

The player José Carrión, from the Junior Managua of the First Division, and six others from the Second Division will not be able to participate in soccer-related activities again, or enter the fields or stadiums of this sport, according to Fenifut.

The remaining 11 sanctioned footballers, all from the First Division, as well as Junior Managua’s technical director, Norman Eugarrios, and Juventus’ props Róger Oviedo, will remain suspended from December 2021 to December 2025.

The list of people “external” to soccer who were suspended is headed by former player Armando Collado, who had already been sanctioned since 2011, also for “rigging”, along with Carlos Peña, Ernesto Gaitán, Gerson Debbe, Kolver Gómez and Reynaldo Gaitán.

Those suspended “have benefited financially from their actions and have undermined sportsmanship and fair competition,” said Fenifut.

The federation did not specify whether the arrangement of the matches altered the local first and second division championships.

The teams with players involved in this corruption scandal, Juventus, Junior Managua, and Matigás, do not occupy important positions in the standings of their competitions.

Nicaragua, where baseball and boxing are the favorite sports, has one of the most discreet soccer teams in Latin America.

Currently the Blue and White is in position 147 of the 210 countries included in the FIFA world rankings, behind Lesotho and ahead of Kuwait.

