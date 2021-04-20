Nicaraguan Consul wishes success to the boxers who will fight in Tlalnepantla

Mariana Juárez will fight against Sandoval at the López Mateos Arena

With the presence of former world champions Francisco “Bandido” Vargas, Carlos Cuadras, Mariana Juárez, and his sister, the WBC super flyweight champion, Lourdes Juárez; as well as the former national champion Luis Vidales, the Honorary Consul of Nicaragua in Mexico, Elías Gerardo Valdes, offered a pleasant coexistence to the aforementioned boxers to whom I wish much success in their next commitments.

In the same way, the promoters Aarón Silva from Silva Boxing and Alejandro Reyes from Decision Divided were present, who announced their next evening to be held on May 21 at the López Mateos Arena in Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico.

Mr. Aarón with microphone in hand announced that former world champion Mariana Juárez will lead the function. His rival will be Kandy Sandoval, ten rounds at bantamweight. Luis “Coto” Vidales will raffle the physical with Emanuel Villa in the same number of rounds in weight of 69 kilos.

The Nicaraguan consul in Mexico, Elías Valdes, took the photo of the memory with the boxers whom he wants to see succeed in their commitments.

“Welcome to all of you, and I want to thank you for your presence. They have in me a helping hand to support them and I hope they do well in their fights, ”said Consul Elías Valdes, who received a glove signed by the boxers in attendance.

Aarón Silva also explained that the function on May 21 will have a charitable cause, and it will be “that everything raised by the box office is to start with the construction of a school in the Hacienda Nueva Vida, which as you know is the center of control for addictions and so that the inmates have a place to study ”.

For their part, Mariana Juárez and Luis Vidales, expressed feeling motivated for their respective duels. Mariana said she was ready to fight in the short term for the world title.