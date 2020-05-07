If the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo does not declare a State of Emergency to deal with the crisis that Covid-19 has generated, as other countries in the region have done, it will be much more difficult to obtain external financing, he warned this morning at a conference. release José Adán Aguerri, president of the Superior Council of Private Enterprise (Cosep).

“First there is a reality here, the government has not made the decision to declare this situation as an emergency, that means that you cannot have access to resources that other countries in the region are having,” said Aguerri.

Read also: Analysts warn that EU sanctions could block the possibility that Ortega get money in the World Bank, IDB and IMF for the pandemic

So far the Ministry of Health (Minsa) reports 16 cases of Covid-19 in the country, 5 of which have died, four are hospitalized and the rest have been discharged. In addition, other cases that have not been officialized by the authorities are handled. However, the regime continues without declaring an emergency, which puts an obstacle in obtaining resources that could help strengthen the deteriorated health system.

Nicaragua is the only country in the region that has not decreed any measure to deal with the pandemic, which at the international level already leaves more than 3.5 million infections and more than 260,000 dead, until this May 6. Classes have not been suspended in the country, no quarantine has been declared and it has been until recent days that the authorities have taken measures such as disinfecting markets, schools, etc. But that, according to health experts, these measures are insufficient and late.

On the sanctions of the European Union

“In relation to the sanctions that we have seen this week, I believe that here it has become clear that there is a shared position, this morning the undersecretary of the State Department of the United States, Michael Kozak, pointed out that in an effort between the United States and the European Union had taken this type of action, so what we are seeing is that it is no longer one acting unilaterally, it is the United States acting together with the European Union, ”said the president of Cosep.

Also read: Council of the European Union sanctions six officials of the Ortega regime for human rights violations

On Monday, the Council of the European Union sanctioned six regime officials: the deputy director of the Police, Ramón Avellán; the former Minister of Health and presidential adviser, Sonia Castro; the director of the Police, Francisco Díaz; the presidential adviser, Néstor Moncada Lau; and the general commissioners Luis Pérez Olivas and Justo Pastor Urbina. All six officials have previously been sanctioned by the United States.

Generally, Europe exercises greater control in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the United States in the World Bank, windows that will hardly open for Ortega. In the case of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), it is held by the OAS, which has also already condemned the violations of human rights and civil liberties committed by the Ortega regime.

It may interest you:SU.Secretary of State Michael Kozack exposes Daniel Ortega’s lack of leadership in Covid-19 crisis

“The message beyond sanctions is the demand that those who are sanctioning are putting forward and the demand that has become clear is the release of unconditional political prisoners, that there be electoral reforms that allow us to have credible elections in this country and the restitution of rights. Their message is that if that doesn’t happen, the sanctions will continue, “said Aguerri.