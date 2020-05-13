MADRID, May 13 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Government of the President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, released 2,815 people on Wednesday, as confirmed by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which, at the request of the Executive, has participated in the process as observer.

The release, which according to the authorities has taken place on the occasion of Mother’s Day and “with the legal benefit of family life”, has taken place following complaints by relatives of prisoners and activists about a possible outbreak of coronavirus in prisons of the country, an issue on which the Government has not ruled.

According to a government statement, 2,727 men and 88 women are among those released. The head of the ICRC mission in Nicaragua, Laure Schneeberger, has stated that the committee will continue “to provide accompaniment to this type of event as long as it considers that the presence of an exclusively humanitarian, neutral, impartial and independent institution gives added value” .

The local newspaper ‘La Prensa’ has indicated that there are no political prisoners among the released prisoners. The last release, which took place in April and resulted in the release of 1,700 people, would not have affected these prisoners either.

In addition to participating as an observer on this occasion, the ICRC has visited numerous detention centers in Nicaragua since January 2019. As it has stated, as is the case in more than 80 countries around the world, these visits are “exclusively humanitarian” in nature and They seek to “contribute to the fact that persons deprived of liberty enjoy treatment and living conditions in accordance with international law and internationally recognized standards, including contact with their families.”

In 2019, the ICRC carried out 34 visits to 8 detention centers and police stations and provided its services as a neutral intermediary or observer for the release of another 474 people.