Jorge A. Huete-Pérez, PhD in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, at the presentation of the digital book «COVID-19, the case of Nicaragua. Contributions to face the pandemic », he pointed out that the“ obsession of the regime to put the political and economic interests of power groups above the interests of citizens will end up further aggravating the socio-political and economic crisis that has been destroying the country since 2018 “

He also referred to the new challenges facing the members of the Nicaraguan Academy of Sciences (ACN), and contributions and proposals from his essays to better understand the coronavirus pandemic, the government’s refusal to implement quarantine, its social impact and humanistic solution for our country.

This first digital edition of the book, published by the Nicaraguan Academy of Sciences (ACN,) was endorsed by the Universidad Centroamérica (UCA); and it can be freely consulted or downloaded by Nicaraguans or people who wish to have academic and scientific information about the coronavirus in Nicaragua at this link: Digital book.

The digital book «COVID-19, the case of Nicaragua. Contributions to face the pandemic », LA PRENSA / COURTESY

Its content presents essays on the emergency in our country, statistical data and behavior of Codiv-19 in the region; the lack of comprehensive pandemic mitigation plans, assessments of the impact on health, education, and the environment.

Also on molecular biology and biotechnology, medicine, economy, water, food security, indigenous peoples and human rights, and disaster risk reduction.

Proposals to tackle the crossroads

For María Luisa Acosta, president of the ACN and co-author of the publication, this book “offers proposals to tackle the unprecedented crossroads humanity is currently facing in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For his part, Huete-Pérez, general editor of this publication, remarks that in Nicaragua “a silent epidemic could be experiencing, which, still hidden by the Government, could break out at any time.”

The book offers illustrative graphics on the behavior of Covid-19 in the region, and a chronology from the first case announced by Rosario Murillo in March to April.

It also observes that the coronavirus “could cause incalculable damages to a population already fatally affected by other infectious diseases such as dengue.” And he observes that in the face of this reality and taking into account the weak health system, “national scientists and experts have expressed their fear that the Government’s tactic of ignoring or minimizing the pandemic could lead the country to total ruin.”

LA PRENSA / CPRTESÍA

“Education in Nicaragua is currently critical,” says expert

For her part, Dr. Josefina Vijil in her essay “Education in Nicaragua: Emergency beyond COVID-19” maintains that the situation of education in Nicaragua is currently critical, “since the basic objectives of universalization have not been achieved, there are high levels of inefficiency and a very low quality education is offered that, far from constituting itself as a mechanism of social mobility, is reproducing poverty and inequality ”.

And that now that the crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic appears, it has forced the world’s educational systems to reorganize quickly, “to offer students distance learning alternatives that allow them to continue learning with quality and without risking their lifetime”.

In this regard, Dr. Melba Castillo Aramburu in her writing “Options for school activity during the pandemic”, points out that the most important thing is to learn from experience, see examples from other countries and value the recommendations of experts and scientists, who, in addition to single voice indicate “that the actions of governments and that of the population are essential for managing the crisis.”

And as a measure to contain the spread of the virus, the most effective has been the closure of the centers. He noted that as of April 15, 2020, 191 countries closed schools.

But in Nicaragua the official closure has not yet occurred; but parents have chosen not to send their sons and daughters to public educational centers, “which is why it is noted that there will be an important limitation to continue the school year in the way originally planned,” he said in his letter.

Otherwise, it has been the private centers that have prepared their platforms and adjusted their lesson plans for online education.

It is urgent that the Government prepare for public schools “distance lesson plans, learning activities and resources that can be used through computers, cell phones, radio stations and television channels,” proposes the educational expert.

Migration, indigenous rights and food security among other issues

The book alike publishes topics such as: “The COVID-19 and the socioeconomic challenge in Nicaragua”, by Jessica Pérez-Reynosa; “Indigenous and Afro-descendant peoples and measures to confront COVID” by María Luisa Acosta; “COVID – 19 and migration towards the Caribbean Coast”, by Edwin Matamoros Chávez; “Nicaraguan water and COVID-19: Between panic and apathy?”, By Katherine Vammen and Salvador Montenegro Guillén.

“Impact of COVID-19 on the environment: Topics for reflection”, by Jean-Michel Charles Maes; “Food security in the context of the pandemic”, by Oswalt R. Jiménez; “Coronavirus: Risk of disaster”, by Dionisio Rodríguez; “Overview of the coronavirus and its impact in Nicaragua”, from the Research Team of the Center for Molecular Biology of the Central American University (CBM-UCA).

“The kidneys before COVID-19” by Erwin A. Aguilar Gámez; “In Nicaragua we need a massive diagnosis on the epidemic of COVID-19”, and “The dangerous phase of community transmission of COVID-19 without mitigation plans” by Huete-Pérez.

Message to the Nation from the Nicaraguan Academy of Sciences

The book closes its pages with the Message to the Nation from the Nicaraguan Academy of Sciences. The text recalls the existence of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in more than 140 countries, takes up the declaration of the World Health Organization (WHO), and condemns the Government’s refusal not to decree alerts and provide real and updated information.

Instead, the regime ignores the recommendations of the WHO and other world scientific organizations to stop the transmission of Covid-19, irresponsibly continuing to hold public, partisan rallies, and compel state workers to attend.

Science academics call on Nicaraguans to be updated and attentive to information based on scientific knowledge; avoid crowding and strictly follow WHO and expert hygiene and prevention recommendations.

Likewise, in their message they recommend “special attention to older adults and other vulnerable groups with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, asthma and other respiratory and kidney conditions.”

In addition to Jorge A. Huete-Pérez, they participated in the edition of the digital book «COVID-19, the case of Nicaragua. Contributions to face the pandemic », editorial coordination and design: Cynthia Gaitán, Arrayana Salvatierra, Abner Sandio and Belkis Cordero.