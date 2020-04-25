MANAGUA (AP) – In a world devoid of sports in the midst of the battle against the new coronavirus, Nicaragua takes center stage on Saturday. Managua is getting ready for a boxing card, defying the pandemic and the criticism of those who describe the performance of this evening in the Central American country as a “reckless” act.

The former two-time world champion of the minimum and minimum weight Rosendo Álvarez organizes the unusual billboard in which 16 Nicaraguan boxers will be measured in the multipurpose gym Alexis Argüello.

Unlike most countries, the government of President Daniel Ortega has not implemented social distancing measures to stop the spread of the virus and it is one of the few nations in the world where sports activity with the public in the stands has not stopped. , including baseball.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Álvarez stressed that “this is the only gym in the world that is open and active this Saturday.” He assured that it does not seem wrong to hold the evening “because there is no coronavirus here.”

“Here we do not have coronaviruses or quarantine, the three deaths (reported so far by the Ministry of Health) came from outside and no one in the country has been contaminated” by COVID-19, argued the former champion, who hung up his gloves in 2006.

Known as “the Buffalo”, Álvarez explained that he organized the billboard because “Nicaragua is a poor country and boxers have to eat, they cannot stay locked up at home.”

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) recently questioned the Nicaraguan government for neglecting basic protocols against the pandemic.

Ortega is the only president in Central America who has not taken extreme measures to control COVID-19 and for 34 days he was not seen in public to guide the population about the disease. This week, he ordered the return to class of 1.8 million students and the restart of work for 170,000 bureaucrats after 15 days of vacation.

In recent days, the Sandinista ruler admitted that the coronavirus “is progressing slowly” in Nicaragua, but said that no one can stop working because “the country is dying.”

Throughout April, the Tourism Institute promoted at least 81 massive activities in the country, such as carnivals, parades, trips to the beach and religious processions that had been suspended by the Catholic Church.

Doctors claim that this poses a huge risk of exposing people to the spread of a deadly virus.

“Popular festivals, mass burials, marches, and other activities increase the risk of multiple simultaneous outbreaks across the country,” epidemiologist Álvaro Ramírez told the AP. “I still don’t understand what the government is betting on.”

According to the specialist, the government tries to “change the diagnoses and hide the data” on the epidemic, presenting several cases of COVID-19 as pneumonia. However, “the exponential growth expected for these days with the start of the rainy season will tell who has been right,” he said.

The Ministry of Health only reports three deaths and 11 positive cases of the new coronavirus, which in the rest of Central America has claimed the lives of 492 people and affected 12,838, according to data released on Saturday by the Central American Integration System (SICA) .

Nicaragua’s official figures assume a 27% coronavirus mortality rate, according to specialists.

Álvarez, the former monarch in the sheds, said that his company abides by the protocols of the Ministry of Health and PAHO. He assured that the seats were placed two meters away from the ring and in the stands and there will be doctors at the entrance of the gym to measure the temperature of the spectators, who must enter with masks.

He noted that boxers undergo “a rigorous medical check-up” before each fight, although they have not been tested for the coronavirus because “none have symptoms or have become ill in training.”

On Friday, after the weigh-in, the boxers showed up wearing masks to the photo session, where they refused to bring their faces close together and put their torsos together, despite the insistence of the official reporters.

The evening will begin at 7:00 pm local time (0100 GMT on Sunday) and will be broadcast by the state-run channel 6 in Nicaragua and by the US network ESPN Latin America through its ESPN KnockOut program. The stellar combat will be that of the boxers Robin Zamora and Ramiro Blanco at 135 pounds.