In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, mobilizations to work centers in Nicaragua have been reduced by 13 percent until April 26, according to Google figures in Nicaragua.In your Google report, which analyzes mobility in 131 countries, indicates that the country has also reduced visits to recreation and leisure centers such as restaurants, cafes and shopping centers by up to 36 percent.

Public transportation locations such as bus stops have also been reduced by 35 percent. Another data that Google shows is the reduction of mobility by 22 percent to pharmacies and another reduction of 27 percent to parks, squares and parks.

However, Nicaragua is the country where people move the most, despite the scourge of the pandemic, in the entire Central American region. The same Google report indicates that, for example, in El Salvador mobility has been reduced by up to 79 percent to recreation and leisure centers, to 63 percent pharmacies, 74 percent to parks and 49 percent to work centers.

According to the Ministry of Health (Minsa), Nicaragua counts five deceased and 16 positive official cases due to the coronavirus until this Tuesday.

What happens in the rest of Central America?

But unlike Nicaragua, where no quarantine has been decreed or border closures ordered and activities continue in which crowds of people do not stop, other countries show more care in the face of the pandemic.

For example, Panama The country most affected by the coronavirus, it has reduced mobility in restaurants, cafes, and other entertainment centers by 95 percent. He has reduced his visits to amusement parks by 86 percent. And 95 percent its activity to pharmacies. Mobility to their work centers has been reduced by 72 percent.

In Costa Rica, which continues to be an example, has seen its mobility to leisure centers reduced by 70 percent, as well as to public places such as squares and parks, while jobs by 39 percent.

While, Honduras They have reduced their mobility to recreation sites by 84 percent, to pharmacies by 74 percent, parks by 63 percent, transportation by -83 percent, and workplaces by 46 percent.

While The Savior their mobility to amusement centers, to pharmacies, to 63 percent, to 74 percent to parks, and to 49 percent to jobs has been reduced by 79 percent.

AND Guatemala, shows a reduction in the same period of 63 percent mobility to recreation sites, to pharmacies -42 percent, to parks -54 percent and public transport -66 percent.

Mobility is higher compared to March

The data collected by the study is from cell phones. It is for those users who keep Google Location History enabled on their phones. The company cannot register those who have this option disabled.

In the report on mobility in March, when the pandemic began to hit the Central American region, Nicaragua registered greater displacements. According to Google figures in Nicaragua, these displacements had been reduced by 45 percent. The trips to supermarkets and pharmacies have been reduced by 25 percent and 31 percent to parks, beaches and squares.