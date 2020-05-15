After four years of being in the presidency of the Central American Mipyme Council (CMC), Franklin Martínez, leader of the National Union of Micro Small and Medium (Unpyme) of Panama, resigned from the position and in his place was Leonardo Torres, representative of the Council. Nicaraguan Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (Conimipyme).

The Central American Mipyme Council (CMC) is a business-regional trade union organization of the private sector, created since July 2007, after the announcement of the negotiation of the Association Agreement between Central America and the European Union.

Also read: MSMEs launch SOS in the face of the crisis generated by Covid-19. This is what the sector demands

“By virtue of the events of world order, which oblige us to take urgent measures that facilitate representation before international organizations, I formally inform that I resign the presidency of the Central American MSM Council, in favor of the presidency of the sister Republic of Nicaragua and the person of Dr. Leonardo Torres, ”Martínez reported on May 12.

At the regional level, micro, small and medium-sized companies have been severely affected by the containment measures that have been implemented to address the health crisis.

In Nicaragua, recently, representatives of MSMEs asked the Daniel Ortega regime to implement a contingency plan, to address the crisis that Covid-19 has generated, because otherwise this sector would collapse and increase unemployment and poverty.

Read also: Economy will fall into depression if Ortega does not get international loans for recovery after pandemic

The sector has demanded a moratorium on basic services, especially in the electric power service, debt restructuring, among other things.

The CMC promotes and represents the interests of the sector, before the public, private, national, regional and foreign state agencies, dependencies and institutions within the framework of the regional integration processes of the SICA region.

It may interest you: This is how Ortega’s pride has prevented Nicaragua from accessing an aid pocket of almost US $ 40,000 million

The CMC has delegated representatives from each country. He currently participates as a member of the Business Committee of the Cenpromype Board of Directors, the Advisory Council of the Central American Integration System and the Advisory Council for Economic Integration. He also participates as a guest in meetings of the Council of Ministers of Economy of the Region.