The indefinite cessation of operations of Delta Airlines in Nicaragua will deteriorate the possibilities of connecting the country with other destinations worldwide, warned Lucy Valenti, president of the Nicaraguan National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur).

“Obviously the withdrawal of Delta will affect connections, this airline connected us with Atlanta and from there with other states, but also connected us with Europe and Asia. It must be taken into account that the country has few possibilities of connection, because we have few airlines that fly to our country and that connect us with the world, so that will deteriorate the possibilities of connecting Nicaragua with other markets and destinations at the same level. worldwide ”, Valenti pointed out.

After 15 years of connecting Managua with the United States, Delta Airlines made it official on Friday that it will cease its operations in the country indefinitely.

“As part of Delta’s ongoing response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and our efforts to ensure the long-term viability of the business, we have made the difficult decision to indefinitely suspend service to Cozumel, Mexico (CZM) and Managua, Nicaragua (MGA), ”Elizabeth Ninomiya, Delta’s Strategic Communications Manager for Latin America and the Caribbean, told LA PRENSA.

Nicaragua is now left with four connections to the United States: American Airlines, United Airlines, Avianca and Spirit, which are due to resume operations in June. These are the alternatives that remain for people who previously traveled with Delta.

However, it should be clear that with the withdrawal of Delta, Nicaragua loses a direct connection with Los Angeles, California, and Atlanta.

Delta had already reduced its frequency since the socio-political crisis

“These are decisions that airlines are making in the face of the crisis that is being experienced and the economic impact that this has caused them, and not all of them will be able to maintain the same frequency and fly to the same destinations. In the case of Nicaragua, I do not know if this may have had something to do with it, but remember that Delta had already reduced its frequency due to the political crisis we experienced in 2018, since then it had been left with a weekly flight, “said Valenti .

The president of Canatur warned that once the situation improves after the pandemic, many things will have changed, among which a much greater reduction in flight frequencies would be expected than it had after the crisis of 2018.

“We are not going to be as before, because it will depend on how much demand there will be for passengers wanting to come to Nicaragua, that is, we will not have the same frequency as we had before the pandemic, because many people will not want to traveling out of fear, ”added Valenti.

Delta and its connection with other continents

In January 2015, the company announced with hype and cymbals, at the height of tourism in Nicaragua, that it would begin operating the Los Angeles route, starting in June of that year, adding it to the flight that operated with a connection to Atlanta.

At that time, it was reported that this flight reached nearly 15,000 Nicaraguans residing in the south-east of the United States, but also through the Atlanta International Airport, the connection with Asia, Europe and Africa was facilitated.

Delta’s last flight with Nicaragua was on March 28, and was scheduled to return on May 3, and was later postponed to June 13.