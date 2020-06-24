The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights established guidelines to incorporate the perspective of these rights in the attention to the pandemic by Covid-19. You are referring to: emergency measures, detention, children in detention, migrants, women, LGBT people, people with

disability and civic space.

Is it possible to comply with these guidelines in a country that, prior to the pandemic, was experiencing the outbreak of a social and political crisis? Nicaragua was not viewed favorably by allegations of human rights violations and today it must face Covid-19 and the recommendation is to do so with that approach.

The civic space guideline, for example, addresses issues such as: importance of civic space during the pandemic; participation in the design of the crisis response; maximize access to information; respect for freedom of expression; protection of civil society and the rights of access to information and freedom of expression.

Nicaragua in article 46 of the Political Constitution establishes the validity of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as well as the protection and recognition of the same.

According to Carlos Guadamuz, of the Nicaraguan Human Rights Collective, the United Nations guidelines seek that the minimum guarantees of the population on the subject of human rights be maintained in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, but in the country there are a rupture of the social pact that does not allow even this minimum.

“The duty of the state to respect, protect and guarantee human rights. Constitutionally, the State, the government and all officials are due to the people of Nicaragua. A social pact that is internally broken. A government completely removed from reality and from the people, ”said Guadamuz.

Guarantee happiness

He added that an important concept in this pact is that of happiness because a government must seek human rights to materialize this concept. “What we see is a repressive state, active to repress and violate the entire catalog of human rights,” he said.

In generations of human rights, we have civil and political rights, economic, social and cultural rights. Those that according to the specialist have been broken throughout the structure. Because the crisis that Nicaragua was experiencing before Covid-19 started politically from civil and political rights and now it is translated

to Economic, Social, Cultural and Environmental Rights (DESCA).

The United Nations guidelines seek to protect the most vulnerable sectors such as the elderly, ethnic groups and those deprived of liberty, but the violation of the rights of these groups were the ones that caused the outbreak of the 2018 crisis in Nicaragua.

Guadamuz pointed out that the presentation of a white paper on the human rights situation was more a confession and an international obligation that they used to request funds and help to address the health crisis.

Normality even in death

The specialist criticized that the Nicaraguan State has wanted to maintain a “normality” by not taking measures such as the call for quarantine and continuing with the economic dynamics. In this “normality” the State has spoken of the death of characters linked to the government party who, when he died for Covid-19, has moved to “another hopeful plane.” What for Guadamuz is a way to normalize until death during the pandemic.

Historical memory and complaint

Faced with a panorama without minimum guarantees, what can be done? Guadamuz recommends two things: that Nicaraguans organize to build their historical memory on the issue of human rights and to denounce violations of these fundamental rights.

“Organize ourselves to build historical memory, because the absence of this memory has caused us to fall back into that repeating chain. Furthermore, we must denounce all the abuses, the arbitrariness ”, recommended the specialist in Human Rights.

Added to this, he recommends true solidarity to denounce and protect himself from the pandemic, especially before a State that puts social pressure to attend conglomerations such as marches and fairs. “We must turn to human rights organizations, the media and internet platforms. What is our turn

Human rights organizations is documenting, informing all organizations, making evident and influencing the international community, accompanying the Nicaraguan people in their struggle to demand that respect for life. Lack of solidarity and forgetfulness are the main tools for the imposition of absolute dictatorships ”, he concluded.