Until this Wednesday, June 3, the Citizen Observatory Covid-19 Nicaragua reports 5,027 people affected by the new coronavirus in the country. These data already include the 1,118 confirmed cases and the 46 deaths reported this week by the Ministry of Health (Minsa). Another group of 3,909 cases are suspected of the new coronavirus.

The departments that lead the cases are Managua (1,859), Masaya (400), Matagalpa (340), León (247), Chinandega (207), Granada (121) and Estelí with 104. These data correspond to an increase of 35 percent of infections, in a period in which the country is on the exponential curve of the pandemic, and that new cases are reported every day.

The Observatory, which compiles these data thanks to a network of information sources, also identifies irregularities in the management of the health emergency. 102 were notified in the evaluation period; These include, the exposure of people in activities or crowds, clandestine burials or without notice to the same relatives of the deceased and responses considered as inadequate by the Ministry of Health (Minsa).

They count 1,114 deaths until June 3, of which in 99 cases “they are categorized as deaths from pneumonia and 1,015 (91%) as suspicious deaths from Covid-19,” the report highlights. “These deaths have taken place in all 17 departments and autonomous regions of the country. Managua (517), Masaya (152), León (88) and Chinandega (84) report the highest number of deaths, “he points out.

Doctors in the Line of Fire

Health professionals continue to be in the front line of transmission of SARS-CoV-2, which produces Covid-19. According to reports from the Observatory, 458 health system workers with presumptive Covid-19 symptoms have been reported. The Nicaraguan Medical Unit has recorded nearly 200 infections; However, they explain that these figures are those handled by the board of directors, but there is always underreporting.

The Observatory indicates 48 suspicious deaths of Covid-19 in health personnel: 18 doctors, 12 nursing personnel, 7 administrative personnel, 2 medical visitors, 2 laboratory personnel and 7 categorized as “others” (technical personnel for example). This Wednesday, in a single day, four doctors and a nurse died. In two cases, his relatives assured LA PRENSA that the doctor had been infected with Covid-19.