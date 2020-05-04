Nicaragua and Cuba Historically they share circumstances that have made them stand out as the countries with the most resistance to the international policy of the United States (USA) for decades. Colonialism and interference have wanted to break these two nations, finding an expression of social rebellion never seen before.

In relations what prevails is the exchange of solidarity, but above all their revolutions, something that is undoubtedly essential in these two Latin American socialist processes with the peoples of the region.

The Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), in the 1960s was inspired by the guerrillas’ struggle Ernesto Ché Guevara and Fidel Castro, who were strongly supported by the workers and peasants. This organization at this time being a guerilla is going to fight underground with this model of struggle.

>> Red thread in Nicaragua, the history between the FSLN and Sandinismo <<

To achieve success, the Sandinista guerrillas used the support of Cuban strategists, as well as members of the Army Defending National Sovereignty, who have participations in military actions with the Counter-Revolution and the events in the Bay of Pigs.

Carlos Fonseca, founder of the FSLN and Julio Buitrago, national hero, expressed in the 70s that the Cuban revolution was a benchmark for that in Nicaragua A similar process was consolidated, because it was a project where the most dispossessed, such as the workers and peasants, were those who had the true political power, therefore it had to be replicated to face the conjunctural anti-imperialist struggle.

In 1979 the Sandinista Front managed to unify in Cuba the 3 tendencies with which the red-black party, the people’s war, the third party and the proletariat were composed, with the permission of the revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, being formed into three groups of three, of which 9 commanders would later be part of the National Directorate .

The final offensive arrives in 1979, the Somocista guard begins a fierce hunt for civilians and Sandinistas, under this situation the President of Costa Rica provides asylum to part of the leaders of the FSLN and its leaders, who from the southern country fully command the final offensive, results in the triumph of The Sandinista Popular Revolution.

On July 19, 1979, the guerrilla of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) entered Managua, while the dictator Anastasio Somoza He had fled the country two days earlier. The triumph of another armed revolution comes 20 years after the Cuban one, in one of the darkest moments in Latin America, with bloody military dictatorships on all sides of the continent.

However Cuba, long before this event of great importance, was a bastion of solidarity with brother nations that required humanism and love for their fellow human beings, as in 1972, when an earthquake shook the Nicaraguan capital, leaving more than 10,000 dead.

Immediately Cuba, without taking into account the relations with the Somoza dictatorship, activates its presence with a brigade of 48 volunteers and sends aid of more than 10 tons, including food, supplies, clothing, implements, etc., to help the affected Nicaraguans.

By the time the FSLN was already a government in the 1980s, Cuba She turns in full support to her Central American sister, in matters of health, education, military advice, among others. In 1988 the Caribbean coast of the country was hit by one of the most devastating cyclones that have passed in the last 40 years, Hurricane Juana, leaving this area devastated, the homeland of Martí once again extends its ties of fraternity with a compound medical brigade for 39 doctors, more than 12 tons of various materials. The following year, the Cuban government donated homes on the site.

The Sandinista National Liberation Front loses the elections in 1990 to the right, the Sandinista Popular Army with the change of government faces a drastic reduction by the new administration, it is at that moment when the military collaboration that Cuba provided in Nicaragua is terminated.

That same year, a series of floods occurred on the Caribbean coast of NicaraguaCuba sends brigades of technicians, support personnel and doctors of all specialties to attend the emergency, estimating coverage for more than 100,000 victims. 12.7 tons of medicines, material for medical use, including normal human plasma, sera, antibiotics and vaccines was the contribution of the island.

Hurricane Mitch left in its path through Central America in late 1998 a devastating trail of human lives and great economic losses for the region, Cuba sent its medical brigades to all the countries of the isthmus, but especially to his sister Nicaragua.

From there the opening of the Comprehensive Health Program (PIS) that emerged as a modality of Cuban medical collaboration in 1998, to give free medical services in Africa and Latin America, since it was implemented there are already 44 countries with presence of 4,313 collaborators, of them 2,920 doctors, in addition almost 2 million lives have been saved covering a population of more than 68 million inhabitants.

Similarly the relationship of Cuba with Nicaragua it remained standing during the fight against Dengue, one of the main epidemic scourges that has left many dead in recent decades and that in the years 2000 and 2003, despite being mired in the neoliberal era, the island provided its unconditional support for the Land of Sandino.

After 17 long years of neoliberalism, the Nicaraguan people finally rectify and Sandinista National Liberation Front he returns to power through free elections on November 6, 2006. The president-elect takes office on January 10, 2007, immediately 24 hours after the first magistracy assumes the ruler by decree eliminates the model of education and private health.

With this, the educational system would undergo radical changes in all modalities, that is where the literacy campaign is given more prominence with the name: “I can” 29 Cuban advisers on educational issues were sent to Nicaragua, as part of this day.

During the neoliberal governments from the year 90 to 2006, education in Nicaragua It became a business where only the wealthiest could access it, leaving the possibility to the vast majority of scarce resources who were left without the opportunity to continue their studies because the state had commercialized this right.

Then the illiteracy figures rose after being below 5% for decades, the same that the first Sandinista government would have left when it promoted the National Literacy Day and where Cuba made important contributions to it.

In 2009 Cuba sends a contingent of educators, advisors to provide support to the “I Can Do” Program, which aims to reduce the illiterate rate to 36% in the first year of implementation, which is projected to bring more than 150,000 protagonists from all over the world. territory.

The second objective of this campaign was to raise the academic level of these people and those who want it to the sixth grade. Cuba donated the technical resources, among which are five thousand televisions, half a million booklets, ten thousand manuals for the same number of facilitators, five thousand VHS, and eighty-seven thousand videocassettes, which in total were 2 and a half million dollars.

elestado.net you do not have to share the entire content of the articles that are published in your opinion section.

Nicaraguan journalist, committed to the truth about what is happening in Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela and the entire world

Related