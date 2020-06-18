The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has brought many changes to the world. This also reached video games and one of the most affected was Pokémon GO, especially for its game mechanics focused on exploring the real world. However, Niantic has adapted the title to the situation and thanks to this, users have been able to continue playing. Efforts to help the player continue and today the developer announced 2 new features that will allow you to continue catching Pokémon.

Through the game’s official site, Niantic reported that starting today some users will be able to enjoy a new type of special incense that Professor Willow has worked on. Thanks to this device, the player will encounter a Pokémon daily. This incense is different from the others, since it will be activated as soon as the teacher gives it to the player and it will not end its effect, besides it will not take up space in the bag.

Niantic will give away items daily in Pokémon GO

But the new measures do not end there. The Daily Free Packs were also revealed, which, as the name implies, will offer selected players a set of items, such as potions and different types of Pokéballs.

If you are one of the selected players to try the new type of incense, Professor Willow will visit you informing you of his discovery. On the other hand, if you were one of those selected to receive the Free Daily Packs, you will only have to enter the store within the game and claim the package to obtain the items. Don’t forget to do it daily.

As we mentioned before, these functions will be available for a select group of players, since it is a trial period. But Niantic is expected to extend these features to more players in the coming months.

A Pokémon-focused event was recently held and there were Pokémon GO announcements. The highlight is that mega-evolutions will arrive in 2020 and that much content from the Galar region is already available. Best of all, it was revealed that the mythical creature of the next Pokémon Fest will be Pokémon Victoria.

We recently told you that some users reported some incorrect banning. Niantic worked on it and recently reported that it had already been fixed and would continue to investigate to remove penalties for affected players.

As an update to our investigation into Trainers erroneously receiving punishments, we are continuing to investigate these reports and removing punishments and Strike counts where appropriate. Thank you for your patience. – Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) June 17, 2020

Pokémon GO is available on mobile. If you want to know more about this title, we invite you to visit our site dedicated to it.

